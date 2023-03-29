A SPORTING coach has walked from court for sending a teenage girl inappropriate Snapchat photos and asking her for "nudes".
The man, in his 20s, fronted Tamworth District Court on Wednesday after pleading guilty to charges of using a carriage service to send indecent material to a person under 16; and using a carriage service to transmit child abuse matter to himself.
Judge Andrew Coleman released the man with convictions but without passing sentence, on the condition he give $500 in security on both charges, to be of good behaviour and continue with a treatment plan.
The Leader cannot identify the man to protect the identity of the victim, who was underage at the time.
Judge Coleman said that while the outcome "may be regarded by some as a lenient sentence", the criminal convictions would follow the man forever and being in the community would help his rehabilitation.
"His conduct is to be rightly condemned," Judge Coleman said.
"I do not think that a term of imprisonment is appropriate in this case."
The Crown case centred around Snapchat images the man sent to a 14 or 15-year-old girl when he was 19 or 20, as well as photos he asked her to send.
The court heard the man and the victim were involved in the same sporting code.
According to agreed facts, on one unknown date between October, 2020 and August, 2021, the man sent "multiple pictures of his penis" to the teenager on Snapchat.
The court heard that in the weeks before police arrested him on October 18, 2021, he "repeatedly requested, and was provided with, images of the victim naked" and that "sometimes he would be begging" for her to send "nudes" to him.
Judge Coleman said there was no clarity about how many because police couldn't retrieve them.
"No chat logs or images could be recovered," he said.
He said there was no suggestion the man sent them on, but he had them for his own sexual gratification.
He rejected the Crown submission that the coach was in a position of authority or power over the girl.
"The offender was a coach ... but was not the victim's coach," he said.
He also rejected the Crown's submission that the man was aware of some vulnerability because the girl's mother had asked him to keep an eye on her due to things going on at home.
The court heard the man wanted to be in a relationship with the victim but the age gap held them back.
Judge Coleman found that while a real child was involved and there was a need for general deterrence, the offending was spontaneous and at the "very low" end of seriousness for this type of matter.
"I accept that the offender is genuinely remorseful for the offending," he said.
The court heard details of troubles in the man's background.
A specialist report was handed up, as well as his criminal history, which the court heard was clear, and references.
"The offender is young, he has his whole life ahead of him," Judge Coleman said, adding that the convictions would follow him and could have an impact on work or travel.
He said the man had expressed guilt, shame and embarrassment and had been assessed as unlikely to re-offend.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime.
