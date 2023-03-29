The Northern Daily Leader
Exclusive

Man sentenced for sending photos, asking for 'nudes' off teenage girl in Tamworth

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated March 29 2023 - 5:08pm, first published 5:00pm
The man, who is not identified to protect the victim, arrived at Tamworth court with support people on Wednesday for sentencing. Picture by Peter Hardin
A SPORTING coach has walked from court for sending a teenage girl inappropriate Snapchat photos and asking her for "nudes".

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

