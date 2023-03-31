Luke Norman never intended to end up in the field of education, but he's leading a school of over 2,000 students and making his mark.
Since becoming the Principal at Oxley Vale Primary School 11 years ago, Mr Norman has helped to create ample learning opportunities for his students through the creation of various cultural and co-curricular programs.
"We're here to teach them English, maths, science, history and geography ... but I think it's important for kids to learn how to express themselves," Mr Norman said.
At the start of each school year he sets aside thousands of dollars in the budget to pay for the kids to attend activities that may not otherwise be available to them.
Some of these activities include dance, taekwondo, boxing and gymnastics classes.
Mr Norman is also working alongside Aboriginal Community Liaison Officer Rebecca Browning to cultivate the Oxley Vale Primary school Gomeroi language program, which recently expanded to Oxley High.
"Some of those kids who wouldn't necessarily have those opportunities, can now experience those opportunities," he said.
His philosophy is that school should offer more than just academics and assist in the moulding of well-rounded young people.
"It gives kids a chance to find out they are good at something, when they never thought they could have that experience," he said.
His career path into teaching was never straight forward, as he originally set out to be a civil and surveying engineer.
"I found that it wasn't a very rewarding job," he said.
"Standing in front of $30,000 worth of equipment each day with a person on the other end of a radio was not doing it for me."
He discovered his passion for teaching after speaking at a primary school careers day in Coffs Harbour, where he explained to a classroom filled with young people what he did for a living.
"I was working with a firm, who was sending me to Newcastle University to get my degree in engineering," he said.
"My first day I walked straight through the engineering department and across the way to the education building. Spent a few hours there, then signed up and quit my job the next day."
Never regretting his decision, Mr Norman said the real reward for him is knowing that he's making a positive impact on a child's life.
"The pay-off for me is not financial," he said.
"When you run into an ex-student on the street and they stop you and thank you for the smallest thing. That's the true pay-off."
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
