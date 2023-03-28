The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

National's Dave Layzell declares victory in Upper Hunter, but Labor's Peree Watson says she is still in the race

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
March 29 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dave Layzell with supporters on Saturday night. Picture by Jonathan Carroll.
Dave Layzell with supporters on Saturday night. Picture by Jonathan Carroll.

The National's Dave Layzell has declared victory in the marginal seat of Upper Hunter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.