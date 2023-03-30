OXLEY police are continuing to drive youth nights and events and build engagement with local kids in a bid to keep the next generation on track.
Oxley Superintendent Bruce Grassick has been at the helm of the district for almost six months and said the targeted youth programs have been one of his driving forces.
"It's about having a multi-pronged approach, you can't use a blunt stick to fix the crime issues across the district," he told the Leader.
The regular Saturday youth nights at the Youthie in Tamworth are proving a success - even attracting former NRL footballer and commentator Brad Fittler last weekend.
"It's about providing an informal environment for youth to hang out and mix with police and the agencies, and it's about trying to encourage the right crowd," Superintendent Grassick said.
He said he wanted to bring the community along with him - one of the major pushes by the head of the force, Commissioner Karen Webb.
Superintendent Grassick said the force was focused on "working collaboratively with the agencies that are there" to help kids, such as the education department, youth justice and communities, and more.
"It's all about those partnerships," he said.
Operation Mongoose - the dedicated Oxley police-led crackdown - had tackled a rising tide of property crime across Tamworth, Gunnedah, Narrabri and Wee Waa which had been driven down in recent months.
He said property crime is still a focus for police, and "crime prevention is where we're trying to work really hard".
"It's a long-term approach, not a short-term fix," Superintendent Grassick said.
"We can't solve youth crime issues on our own, it's not a case of arresting our way out of it."
Bounce Back is one of a list of programs police are working hand-in-hand with, as well as Rise Up and Fit for Change and Fit for Life, and Superintendent Grassick said there was more to come in that space.
The force's youth liaison officers are working with the youth command, and the Tamworth and Gunnedah PCYC clubs to grow the programs, and bring other agencies on board.
An outreach PCYC program is also on the horizon for Wee Waa.
Superintendent Grassick said. the "real focus" was having engagement, because the "enforcement, disruption and crime prevention is what we do" for core business, day in, day out.
