THE CARDS have fallen, a new Labor ministry is being sworn in, and the region's mayors are hoping to form good relationships with the new kids on the block.
Member for Tamworth Kevin Anderson is now in opposition for the first time in his 12 years in the role, but that shouldn't affect communication between councils and the new government, Tamworth mayor Russell Webb said.
Cr Webb will begin meeting the new ministers as they are sworn in, and talking to them about issues plaguing the country music capital - mainly water security, roads, crime, and health.
"We're hoping that we can get some good results for regional NSW in our area," he said.
Gunnedah Shire Council mayor Jamie Chaffey endorsed five high priorities to candidates in the running in the lead up to the election.
Cr Chaffey said Labor did not commit to pre-apprenticeship courses at Gunnedah TAFE, nor the manning of Gunnedah Police Station.
The council requested that the station be manned appropriately for 24 hours from July 1.
"Personally, that was the biggest disappointment out of the things we were advocating for on behalf of the community, that we were not able to get a commitment," Cr Chaffey said.
Creative incentives to enable an increase in construction of affordable housing throughout the shire was also on the list of priorities.
Labor has promised a state-wide platform that 30 per cent of land owned by the state will be mandated for affordable housing.
For road repair across the state, the coalition's commitment for the four year period was 2 billion dollars, and Labor's was 1.1 billion.
Both Labor and the coalition committed to building Gunnedah hospital.
"That is the one positive thing I think many people were nervous about with a change of government, would that happen?" Cr Chaffey said.
"We're confident now because of commitments that were made during the campaign, that it will continue to go ahead."
Liverpool Plains Shire mayor Doug Hawkins hopes he has done enough work with the Labor ministers in the election lead up.
He said they were open to a lot of the subjects he spoke on, such as extending the daily rail service to more than once a day from Newcastle to Tamworth.
"People on the coast, if a train's 10 minutes late, they complain. Our people have got to wait a day," he said.
He's also raised the issue of roads with former regional transport and roads shadow minister Jenny Aitchison.
Governments will dig tunnels through mountains, and spend billions on city freeways, while farmers producing wealth for the state have to use substandard roads, he said.
"Both parties always say 'we're here to make sure everyone gets a fair go'," he said.
"I want to see our people in the regions, particularly the Liverpool Plains, get a fair go, and that means those services."
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
