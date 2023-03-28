From designing planes, to juggling logistics and building the most efficient bridge, hundreds of kids from across Tamworth came together on Tuesday for the science and engineering challenge.
Teams from Calrossy, Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School and Peel High went head to head at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre.
The event was organised by The University of Newcastle with the help of Rotary Club of Tamworth First Light.
The homeschool team was a stand out in this year's bridge design competition, bearing the heaviest load without collapsing.
"I didn't expect that get that far in the [bridge] challenge, but I was pretty proud," team member Bek Dean.
School liaison Susan O'Connor said it's a fun day for the kids and a chance to get them excited about science.
"To developed an interest in the science and engineering field and choosing a career path in that direction," Mrs O'Connor said.
Student Oliver Gainsford, from Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School, said the event was a fun day out of school, to do something different.
"It was really exciting to able to build something with my friend. Have a bit of time out of school, while still using our minds," he said.
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
