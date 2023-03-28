The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Community

Tamworth science and engineering challenge sparks students' interest in STEM careers

RC
By Rachel Clark
March 28 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

From designing planes, to juggling logistics and building the most efficient bridge, hundreds of kids from across Tamworth came together on Tuesday for the science and engineering challenge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RC

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.