Gibb brothers tribute show sure to have you dancing in the aisles

The Bee Gees Show - One night only
One Night Only is a celebration of the timeless music of The Bee Gees. This is an authentic and heartfelt tribute to the Gibb brothers and their magnificent career, that has gifted the world with songs that have captured the heart of generations.
With sell out performances around the country, this truly magical concert experience honours their musical and vocal brilliance with all the fun and energy that The Bee Gees are famous for.
Backed by a first class band the audience will be singing and dancing as they are treated to songs such as You Should Be Dancing, To Love Somebody, How Deep Is Your Love and many, many more.
The Bee Gees Show - One Night Only is a show that will have you singing, dancing and wanting more. At the Capitol Theatre Saturday 1 April at 8:00pm
Conservatorium Staff and Friends Concert
Join the Tamworth Regional Conservatorium of Music for an evening of fine entertainment presented by the talented staff and their friends.
Showcasing the wide variety of talent from staff, the concert will feature a Staff & Friends Orchestra, a band and other ensembles. Along with solos, duets and small chamber items performed by staff members.
Tamworth Regional Conservatorium of Music is very excited to welcome back their friends from Tamworth City Dance Academy to join them on stage this year.
Sit back, relax and enjoy the show featuring many talented locals. At the Capitol Theatre Sunday, April 2 at 5pm.
To book for these and many more shows available at Entertainment Venues, either book online at entertainmentvenues.com.au or call Capitol Theatre Box Office on 67675200.
