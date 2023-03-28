TAMWORTH might have broken its March rainfall record but the threat of fires continues to linger with fire crews extending the danger period.
The Rural Fire Service (RFS) has confirmed the fire threat across much of the New England North West remains too high.
Firefighters said the dry conditions and grass growth meant flames could still take off and run, even after heavy rainfall in the weeks prior.
The Bushfire Danger Period - which sees permits required for all fires in the open and bans on landholders lighting up when the danger rating reaches high or above - will now be extended until the end of April.
The statutory Bush Fire Danger Period runs from October to March 31, but that will now finish at midnight on April 30 for all council areas across the region except Armidale, Uralla and Walcha.
"Along with the permit, you will still be required to notify neighbouring landowners and the RFS 24 hours prior to burning," an RFS spokesperson said.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM), Tamworth has seen more than 160mm fall at the city's official airport gauge, breaking the previous March rainfall record.
Showers are predicted for the last days of the month meaning it could climb higher.
