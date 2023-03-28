The Northern Daily Leader
Swimming: Gunnedah swimmers produce stunning Junior State Age Championships effort

By Zac Lowe
Updated March 28 2023 - 3:22pm, first published 3:00pm
Last weekend, the Gunnedah swimmers pulled out their best collective performance at Junior State Championships in roughly a decade. Picture by Swimming Gunnedah Inc.
With five medals, 23 top ten finishes, and a spate of new personal bests, Swimming Gunnedah enjoyed its best Junior State Age Championships campaign in a long time over the weekend.

