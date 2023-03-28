With five medals, 23 top ten finishes, and a spate of new personal bests, Swimming Gunnedah enjoyed its best Junior State Age Championships campaign in a long time over the weekend.
That, at least, is the opinion of head coach John Hickey, who was thrilled with the performances of the eight swimmers who took part at the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre.
"From Gunnedah's perspective, it's our most successful state championships in some time ... certainly in the last eight to 10 years," Hickey said.
"It's an indication of all the hard training that the kids have put in from winter last year, right through to this year."
To continue what Hickey said has been "definitely her best season", Alexis Whitton claimed three bronze medals on Sunday in the 200 metre and 50 metre freestyle, and 200 metre backstroke finals.
"It's been a great year for Alexis," he said.
"She's gone from a promising young girl to one of the best in the state, and probably one of the best in Australia."
The other medal winners were Josh Spinks, with silver in the 200 metre individual medley, and Molly Ramien, with bronze in the 400 metre freestyle.
After a "dominant" streak when she was 10, Ramien has had a "quite difficult" run in the 11 years category since moving up, but found her stride on the weekend.
"As one of the youngest kids in the race each time, she looks to be a little bit behind, but she's actually going very well," Hickey said.
Spinks, like Whitton, has also enjoyed a strong summer season with plenty of accolades to his name, and claimed a top 10 finish in every final in which he swam.
"Josh went really well, he broke three club records on the weekend, which was really good," Hickey said.
Whitton herself broke four club records, while almost every swimmer from Gunnedah at the meet improved on at least one of their previous times.
