Family home is an entertainer's dream | House of the Week

THIS home, on Windmill Estate, is family orientated and has a distinct emphasis on indoor-outdoor living.
An attraction is the new shopping centre about to be built close by, agent Mark Madden says.
"This four-bedroom home is perfect for families and is the epitome of indoor-outdoor living and entertaining," Mark says.
There's an in-ground swimming pool and large children's play area.
This as-new property boasts a spacious open-floor plan that flows from the living room to the kitchen, making it perfect for hosting gatherings of any size.
The kitchen is positioned at the heart of the home and features stainless steel appliances, stone benchtops and ample storage space.
The bedrooms are all generously sized and offer plenty of natural light along with built-in wardrobes. The main, oversized suite includes a large, walk-in wardrobe and stylish en suite with spa bath.
"The relaxing outdoor entertaining area overlooks a beautiful in-ground pool that is perfect for those hot summer days," Mark says.
"The backyard is large enough for the children to play while established trees and hedging provide privacy and serenity."
Parks, schools and North Gate Shopping Centre are all only a short drive away.
