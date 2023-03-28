The Northern Daily Leader
Lake Keepit Sailing Club hosts annual Thunderbolt Regatta

Updated March 28 2023 - 2:56pm, first published 2:00pm
Lake Keepit Sailing Club commodore Tim Corben, happily receives the Olde Thunderbolt Trophy from New England Sailing Club counterpart Chris Thompson after their win on the weekend. Picture Supplied
The Thunderbolt Regatta had a bit of everything on the weekend - storms, rain and some competitive sailing.

