When Ben Jarvis commits to something, he does so wholeheartedly.
The Tamworth native is a devoted father to two girls. He is a long-time employee of Transport for NSW. And he has this year enrolled in university to study civil engineering, to help develop his professional qualifications.
Given all he is balancing, it almost comes as no surprise that Jarvis has announced that this year will be his last playing rugby league.
But make no mistake, that has only made the North Tamworth Bears front-rower more determined to succeed.
"I've been playing first grade since I was 18," Jarvis said.
"With the kids, and I've just started doing a uni degree externally. There's just a little bit of stuff personally that's taking up my time."
However, he added, "I'm not here to run second".
Jarvis knew from the outset of preseason that 2023 would be his final year.
In fact, he almost hung up the boots after last year's grand final, but a handful of retirements at the end of the season left him reticent to add to the Bears' losses.
Eventually, Jarvis was talked into one final run at glory by his partner, Chloe.
"I had it in my head that I wasn't going to play, but Paul [Boyce, North Tamworth Bears coach] and a couple of the other boys are really good mates, and I just love the club and I don't ever want to see them struggle," he said.
"My partner said 'Look, give it one more year'. She was a big advocate for it."
In true style, once he had committed to one more year with North Tamworth, Jarvis left no stone unturned in his preparation.
The 30-year-old put himself through a gruelling preseason fitness regime, and in the process shed eight kilograms to be "the fittest I've been in five years".
In addition to the difference in his physicality, Jarvis' efforts shone through on field during the Bears' trial against the Denman Devils on Saturday, after which he was singled out by Boyce as "the pick of our front-rowers".
After playing first grade for over a decade with West Tamworth and the Bears, during which time he collected six premierships, Jarvis looks forward to spending more time with his family after 2023.
"I've done everything I wanted to do," he said.
"It's their time now ... I've got two little girls and they keep me pretty busy. They've got sport on the weekends too, so that's part of the reason [I want to step away]."
