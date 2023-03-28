The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Ben Jarvis eyes one more premiership in final season of career

By Zac Lowe
March 28 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Jarvis has enjoyed a decorated playing career from the time he started with West Tamworth before moving to the North Tamworth Bears nearly 10 years ago. Picture by Zac Lowe.
Ben Jarvis has enjoyed a decorated playing career from the time he started with West Tamworth before moving to the North Tamworth Bears nearly 10 years ago. Picture by Zac Lowe.

When Ben Jarvis commits to something, he does so wholeheartedly.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.