EMERGENCY services braved the storm last night and are back out again on Tuesday morning helping residents after wild weather ripped through Tamworth.
A storm front captivated locals from about 6pm on Monday as it rolled in from the south west, bringing with it a light show, thunder, rain, gusty wind, and some hail.
The State Emergency Service (SES) team in Tamworth responded to almost a dozen calls for help last night, and another couple on Tuesday morning.
Most of the work was on trees and branches that had fallen in the storm, which also left residents in North Tamworth and other part of the region in the dark.
About 3000 people were without power in the Tamworth area in the aftermath of the storm, which hit after 6.30pm, according to Essential Energy.
Parts of North and East Tamworth were affected for about an hour due to fallen powerlines, as well as Moore Creek, the Werris Creek and Breeza areas, Caroona, and a stretch south of Manilla.
The blackout was continuing in parts of the region on Tuesday morning, with wires down and damage to infrastructure.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) gauge at Tamworth airport recorded 12mm of rain in less than 25 minutes between 6.30pm and 7pm as the thunderstorm hit.
Locals recorded various amounts in their backyard gauges as the storm dumped rain in patches.
The BOM has forecast more rain and stormy weather in Tamworth on Tuesday.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
