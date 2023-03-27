A MAN has been denied bail in court after police allegedly uncovered 18 rifles and pistols during a raid on his home.
Peter Scott Barnes was due to appear in Tamworth Local Court on Monday before his case was moved to Narrabri where he lodged a bid for release.
He appeared via video link in court from custody as his solicitor outlined an application for release on 37 firearms-related charges.
He faces one charge of possessing more than three unregistered firearms, including one that is a prohibited gun or pistol - a charge that carries a maximum of 20 years' imprisonment, if convicted.
READ ALSO:
Barnes is also charged with six counts of possessing an unauthorised pistol; 12 counts of possessing an unauthorised firearm; and 18 charges of not keeping a firearm safely.
But after hearing submissions, magistrate Mark Whelan denied the 45-year-old's bid for bail.
Barnes was not required to enter pleas in court, and the case was adjourned for a brief of evidence to be prepared.
Police will allege he was housing 18 gel blasters including 12 gel blaster rifles, as well as six gel blaster pistols when they went knocking on Sunday, March 26.
Following an investigation by Oxley police, general duties officers - backed by detectives - raided a property in Colin Court on Sunday.
At the location, police will allege they uncovered the haul of gel blasters.
Oxley Superintendent Bruce Grassick said it was a significant seizure because under the law "gel blasters are considered a firearm".
The firearms have been seized for further investigations.
Barnes will remain in custody until the case returns to court in May.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.