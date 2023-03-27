The Northern Daily Leader
Angry locals as Narrabri gas project gets NSW Labor go-ahead

By Rachel Gray
March 28 2023 - 7:30am
Liverpool Plains farmer Peter Wills says the Narrabri Plains coal seam gas project and pipeline will destroy their land. Picture supplied.
Liverpool Plains farmer Peter Wills says the Narrabri Plains coal seam gas project and pipeline will destroy their land. Picture supplied.

Liverpool Plains farmer Kate Gunn said it was "disappointing" to hear incoming NSW environment minister Penny Sharpe support the Narrabri gas project.

