Shane Rose showed how it was done at the Tamworth International Eventing's 4-star event on the weekend.
The three time Olympic medallist won the feature 4-star class, and in the words of TIE president Sharmayne Spencer, did it "in style" too.
"He did some amazing rounds," she said.
In a nice piece of synergy the horse he won on, Be My Daisy, is owned by Stuart Tinney, who he won bronze with as part of the Australian eventing team in Rio, and his wife Karen.
Rose also filled second place on Dotti, with Branxton rider Olivia Barton taking out third and fourth place.
Several local riders were among the placings.
TIE committee member Margaret Lane won the 50cm class on Rufus, while Reese Spencer-Ruddy, riding Aurelia De Gwaihir, was second in the 95cm junior class.
Another "fantastic" result was Alicia Seery (Kings Krackerjack) placing fifth in the 2-star. She was in great company with Rose second and Barton fourth.
They were part of a big contingent of TIE members among the over 400 competitors.
The club's first show of the year, Spencer said it was a really a good weekend, the wet weather not wreaking too much havoc. They had to tweak the cross country course a bit, but not much other than that.
"The welfare of the horses is paramount," Spencer said.
"The weather made a few parts of the course boggy and not usable, so we had to take some jumps out."
The higher level showjumping classes were held on the Saturday night, and in front of a big crowd with the weather clearing in perfect time.
"It was quite exciting to be out at AELEC and under lights, and in that atmosphere," Spencer said.
