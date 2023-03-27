LABOR Premier-elect Chris Minns is within days of being sworn in to lead what will likely be a majority government of 47 seats in NSW parliament.
The first item on his agenda is action to fulfil his promise to scrap the public sector wages cap.
Candidate for Tamworth Kate McGrath and Labor saw an almost five per cent swing in the party's favour in the electorate, but incumbent Nationals Kevin Anderson retained his seat.
However, the promises made by NSW Labor during the campaign will now be expected to be held, as the party takes control of the state.
READ ALSO:
Initiatives targeted to North West NSW include Mountain Bikes, the Gomeroi Culture Academy, Tamworth road repairs, and a rural health secretary.
Labor promised to provide $8 million to Tamworth, $3.4 million to the Liverpool Plains, and $3.6 million to Gunnedah, to repair roads.
Up to $80,000 was promised to North West Mountain Bikes, for 'Adaptive Mountain Biking'. The trails will be widened to suit varying physical, intellectual, neurological and sensory abilities.
The Gomeroi Culture Academy will be provided with $100,000, to promote cultural leadership in the small towns and villages of the Tamworth region.
NSW Labor has also promised to appoint a Deputy Secretary for Rural Health, to implement all recommendations from the rural health inquiry, drive reform, and improve health outcomes for rural and remote communities.
NSW Labor has also committed to:
In education, NSW Labor promised to:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.