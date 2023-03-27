Just two years ago, Oli Pearson didn't really know how to swim.
So when he picked up a silver medal in the 200 metre breaststroke at last weekend's Junior State Championships in Sydney, it was proof that he had taken to the sport like a duck to water.
"He started squad [at nine years old], and his first coach, Kate [Bolte, who is now the head coach at 360 Scully Park Swimming Club], said to us that he's a natural at breaststroke," Oli's father, Andrew Pearson, said.
"She said there's kids out there that are just natural at that particular stroke."
And while the 11-year-old has improved rapidly in his time with the Tamworth City Swimming Club, his silver medal-winning effort on Sunday was his best by roughly eight seconds.
This, Andrew said, was spurred not just by the occasion, but by a surprise reunion with an old friend.
Oli began primary school in Newcastle when his parents moved the family there for work. Once there, he became fast friends with a young man by the name of Jonah.
After returning to Tamworth several years later, Oli lost contact with Jonah. But by chance, he reconnected with him over the weekend.
"At the time they met, neither Oli nor Jonah swam," Andrew said.
"But Jonah started swimming over the last couple of years and also turned out to be a natural at breaststroke.
"He made it not only to that race, but swam next to Oli and came fourth."
Their results came as no surprise to either swimmer, as seeing each other again immediately sparked a friendly rivalry.
"There's no doubt at all were really keen to try and beat each other, and push each other," Andrew said.
Along with Oli's massive personal best, Jonah also set a new PB by six seconds in the race.
It was "surreal" for Andrew and the rest of the Pearson family, and the moment was punctuated perfectly when Oli realised he had come second.
"He's looked at me and he had this big, beautiful smile on his face," Andrew said.
It was a remarkable performance, particularly given the family had already driven to Sydney and back earlier in the week for the Combined Independent Schools State Championships.
Additionally, none of the Pearsons had slept on Friday night after Oli's two-year-old sister kept them up, which led to a middling performance in his first swims on Saturday.
"It was a huge week, it just takes a toll on you as a young fella," Andrew said.
"On Saturday, he had his 100 metre breast and 50 breast. He swam well, but he wasn't pleased with his results ... out of that, he seemed very determined to do better on the Sunday."
That initial disappointment was more than sufficient motivation for Oli, and he proved in the 200 metre final what he could achieve with his talent and work ethic.
His Tamworth City coach, Andrew Hunter, believes this could be just the start of the heights Oli can reach in the sport.
"I think he's got what it takes. Potentially he could be very, very good," Hunter said.
"We'll give him a couple of years, then take him away to age group nationals."
