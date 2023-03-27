RE-ELECTED member for Tamworth Kevin Anderson expects his first term serving in opposition to a majority government will be a "tough fight".
While 12 seats still hang in the balance, premier-elect for Labor, Chris Minns, is tipped to lead a majority government.
Mr Anderson said among the challenges of being in opposition, will be delivering the new school for Moore Creek, promised in the event of a coalition-led state government.
"I'll be making sure I hold [Labor] to account, because that area definitely needs a new school out there, and I want to continue to push hard to make sure that happens," he said.
READ ALSO:
Despite the resounding win, there has been close to a 13 per cent swing away from the Nationals in the Tamworth electorate.
Seeing Labor poll well is a concern, he said, but he was prepared.
"There will be changes, and that's something that we accept, and we will make sure that we continue to fight hard," he said.
While Liberal leader Dominic Perrottet is stepping down, Nationals leader Paul Toole, who retained the seat of Bathurst, has not said that he will do the same.
The leadership of the Nationals is "a discussion for later on", Mr Anderson said.
When asked about whether he would consider leading the Nationals, he said no, and that he'd had "a couple of phone calls over the weekend".
"I'll be focusing all my energy on the Tamworth electorate," he said.
He will let leadership handle distributing shadow ministries, and will consider any offers.
Funds for Banksia are locked in, and a positive announcement on a PET scan machine for Tamworth is on the cards, he said.
He will also continue to push hard on the Goonoo Goonoo Road project, Gunnedah hospital, Port Stephens Cutting, Rangari Road, and water security.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.