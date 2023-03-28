The Northern Daily Leader
Narrabri beat St Alberts to retain Hannaford-Southwell Shield for second straight year

By Samantha Newsam
Updated March 28 2023 - 1:27pm, first published 12:00pm
Narrabri continued their build-up to their Central North title defence with victory in the annual Hannaford Southwell Shield on Saturday.
About the best thing that Narrabri coach Jake Packer could say about their game against St Alberts on Saturday was that they won.

