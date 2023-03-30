Tamworth-based designer and Gomeroi woman Colleen Tighe-Johnson is taking her label to the world.
She is one of 25 independent designers selected to take part in the Flying Solo Show as part of New York Fashion Week 2023 (NYFW) in September.
"I'm grateful and proud to be able to share our stories on the international stage," Ms Tighe-Johnson said.
With the excitement of the journey ahead, Ms Tighe-Johnson said she'll be keeping herself grounded in the lead up to the day.
The Moree-born designer's new collection will also premiere a more sustainable approach.
"This time around it's all natural fabrics," she said.
"In the last four or five years I've been heading towards more biodegradable materials and eco-friendly. The fabric and the printing of the designs are fully done in Australia."
Her fabrics often feature designs connected to her Gomeroi heritage and are created by either local artists, or family members.
"The story is about astrology, the connection of flora and fauna to the songlines and the bloodlines that run through our country; of our people. So the story is very important," she said.
Ms Tighe-Johnson is no stranger to NYFW.
In 2017 her home-grown brand Buluuy Mirrii, which means Black Star in Gamilaraay language, was selected to open the PLITZS show.
"I was the first international, Indigenous designer to be a part of PLITZS New York Fashion week," she said.
The Flying Solo Show is the next big step for the Buluuy Mirrii brand, when Ms Tighe-Johnson will have the chance to bring her Indigenous culture to one of the largest events in the fashion world.
Remembering back to when she first started, Ms Tighe-Johnson said she was proud to be able to bring her culture and her community's stories to the world stage.
"I think about creating the fabric, the stories and everything that involves my culture," she said.
"Everything that involves my personal growth and that comes from my connection to my family and community.
"And feeling like I'm representing everybody allows for me to walk away with a positive feeling."
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
