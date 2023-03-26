More than $2500 has been raised for skin cancer research thanks to charity efforts taking steps to beat melanoma in Tamworth.
AOK Coffee Van set up at 8:30am to caffeinate the 40 marchers in attendance.
As of Sunday evening, the Melanoma March Tamworth has raised $2820, but organiser Anne Brook said she encourages people to keep donating even after the march's conclusion.
"People can still donate after the march all the way through Monday," she said.
Donations can be made on Melanoma March's website and Tamworth's top donation so far from an individual was made by local advocate Kelly Warren, who contributed $320 herself and organised a team which has donated $600 as of Sunday.
The Melanoma Institute Australia, which is overseeing similar marches across the country, has an overall goal of raising $1 million through community-organised fundraising.
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
