As if on cue, the heavens opened - washing away another Tamworth first-grade grand final.
But, unlike previous seasons, the showpiece match will go ahead after alternative dates were set aside for the clash between North Tamworth and City United in the event of it being abandoned.
No play was possible on Saturday, the opening day of the grand final, due to the downpours that started on Thursday night.
And despite the sun finally shining on Riverside 1 on Sunday, and the pitch being in "pretty good" shape, the outfield was waterlogged, Norths vice-president Donny Lewington said.
Read also:
The second-, third- and fourth-grade grand finals were also washouts and will be played this weekend.
Lewington cannot recall a spare grand final weekend being activated before.
Three of the past four first-grade finales were abandoned, including last season's clash between Bective East and South Tamworth.
The decision to have a spare grand final weekend was "probably a nice change", Lewington said, adding: "We'll see how it goes.
"I'm not 100 per cent convinced of it, but it gives us an opportunity now to replay the games and for every team to win in the right manner.
"No one wants to win by default, I guess."
Norths are the first- and third-grade minor premiers. In any other year, they would have been declared premiers in those grades due to the washouts.
Lewington said the sides getting up for another grand final weekend was "a tough one, because you put so much into the week".
"But we'll be there ready to go come next Saturday," he added.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.