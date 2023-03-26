The Northern Daily Leader
Basketball: Tamworth Thunderbolts lose nailbiter as McGann relishes fatherhood

By Zac Lowe
Updated March 26 2023 - 4:10pm, first published 4:00pm
'It's amazing': Captain McGann relishes life as a father

When Scott McGann and his partner, Bronte Chillingworth, welcomed their daughter into the world last Wednesday, the rest of the world just melted away.

