Three years after bursting onto the Super Rugby scene, a host of accolades and 11 caps for his country later, Harry Wilson has joined an illustrious group at the Reds.
The former Gunnedah junior was "honoured" to earn his 50th Queensland cap in their Super Rugby Pacific clash against the Rebels in Melbourne on Saturday night.
Unfortunately the Reds couldn't get the job done going down 40-34.
But the No.8 was typically heavily involved in the action. He was the Reds top carrier with 20 for a best of the forwards 55m (according to the match centre stats) and up there in the defensive stats too.
READ ALSO:
Presented his cap by good mate and fellow back-rower Fraser McReight, Wilson thanked his parents, Cameron and Mandy, who had made the trip down from Brisbane.
"It's pretty special to have you guys here," he said, addressing his parents.
"Every step of the way in my career you've supported me, the ups and downs. So on a night like this it's awesome having you here."
He also thanked the Reds coaching staff for everything they have done for him, and his team-mates.
Since making his debut against the Brumbies in the opening round of the 2020 season, the 23-year-old has become an integral part of the Reds' pack and one of their most consistent performers.
His performances through the early rounds of the 2020 competition, which was halted due to the coronavirus outbreak, led to him being judged by the rugby public as the best Australian player.
He followed that last year by winning the Stan Pilecki Medal as the Reds' best and fairest.
McRreight joked that Wilson was "born a New South Welshman" but is now "a true and true Queenslander".
He also spoke of a great team man and someone who always "gives 100 per cent to his team and to his state".
"It's a pretty big milestone for you. I know you've wanted this for a long time," he said.
"Pretty gutted for you but look at the work you did tonight, you carried us, and I think that's a true testament to who you are as a person and you give 110 per cent at everything you do."
Wilson's milestone comes three weeks after Inverell product Jock Campbell played his 50th game for the Reds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.