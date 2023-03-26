The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Sport/Cricket

Cricket: Eight Tamworth veterans cricketers to pad up for NSW in annual State of Origin battle

SN
By Samantha Newsam
March 27 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Kellett with the Cooper Finlay Cup, which a strong Tamworth contingent will be hoping to help NSW retain.

Chris Paterson is hoping for better fortunes with the weather as he prepares to make his Division 1 debut for NSW in Toowoomba on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.