Chris Paterson is hoping for better fortunes with the weather as he prepares to make his Division 1 debut for NSW in Toowoomba on Monday.
The opening bat was supposed to captain Bective-East in the Tamworth second grade grand final on the weekend, but it was washed out and postponed to next weekend.
Also the Tamworth District Cricket Association president, Paterson is one of a handful of Tamworth players selected in the various NSW veterans sides to play Queensland in the annual battle for the Cooper Finlay Cup.
He will be joined in the 50s no.1 side by Peter Mead. Tamworth over 50s captain Steve Wilson will meanwhile play for the 55s division 1 side, Rodger Doughty the 60s in division 2, Olly Taylor and Greg Kellett the 65s in division 1, and Tom Kellett division 2, and Ron Radford the 70s in division 1 as the Blues look to retain the silverware.
The 50s, 55s and 70s play Monday and Tuesday and the 60 and 65s Wednesday and Thursday.
Paterson was when he spoke to the Leader ahead of the local grand finals, looking forward to it.
"It's the first time I've made the 1's," he said.
"I've played the 2's a few times."
"It will be good; will be good cricket."
At that stage he was bracing for four days of tough cricket.
"Especially when it's like grand finals, you're working hard all the time and then when you're playing for NSW you're working hard the whole time. There's no dull moments," he said.
His side commence their campaign with a day-nighter.
The carnival has had it's own problems with the weather with last year's edition cancelled before a ball could be bowled.
