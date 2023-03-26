He will be joined in the 50s no.1 side by Peter Mead. Tamworth over 50s captain Steve Wilson will meanwhile play for the 55s division 1 side, Rodger Doughty the 60s in division 2, Olly Taylor and Greg Kellett the 65s in division 1, and Tom Kellett division 2, and Ron Radford the 70s in division 1 as the Blues look to retain the silverware.