The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Nsw Election

Tamworth's candidates share their thoughts on electorate's future after NSW election

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
March 26 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Results from election night have brought varying degrees of optimism to some of Tamworth's political hopefuls.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.