Two years after travelling from Tamworth to Townsville after being signed by the Cowboys, Jerramaine "Jerry" Nean is searching for a new club to relaunch his NRL dream at.
Nean, who turned 19 this year, believes he has the ability to play in the NRL.
"But it's just the people that I involve myself around," he said over the phone from North Queensland. "I've been sticking to myself lately, because of how they are."
The former Australian under-15 representative, who signed a four-year deal with the Cowboys in 2019, intends to learn from his Townsville experience and grow as a person and as a footballer.
He is also after a fresh start.
"Moving up here was that [fresh] start," he said. "But then I've met people up here that are exactly the same as down in Tamworth."
"That's all I want," he said of a fresh start.
Nean said a former Cowboys official with intimate knowledge of his footballing ability was now at the Knights, and the teen hoped to link with the NSW club next season.
In the meantime, the fullback/outside back is playing first grade for the Ingham-based Herbert River Crushers in the Townsville competition, which starts next month.
He played for the Crushers' under-19 side last year, as well as Kirwan High's First XIII.
"I really do love playing with them," he said of the Crushers, "because it's a different type of footy.
"Like, just the respect that they have for everyone. It's just a really good club."
Even if the former Peel High student does not sign with the Knights, he intends to move to Newcastle to play footy and to be closer to his Tamworth-based family.
Last year, Nean graduated from famed rugby league nursery Kirwan High.
He is looking for a job and hopes to save enough money this year to fund his move to Newcastle, if the Knights don't sign him.
"'I really do wish that the Cowboys did keep me," he said. "But stuff happens, and I get different opportunities - that's all I'm worried about."
In 2021, the Leader documented Nean's progress in Townsville including a rave review he received from the Townsville Bulletin that was peppered with superlatives such as "blistering" and "outstanding".
The Leader also revealed that the Cowboys had that year handed him a two-game suspension for an off-field fracas.
"I think I can learn from that," Nean said of his off-field missteps. "That's why I do wanna move down to Newcastle, just so I can start a better life for myself."
I'm passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I'm genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
