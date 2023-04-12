He hasn't played a competition game for them yet but Matt Banovich is already a bit of a cult figure at Pirates.
The 18-year-old's arrival has created plenty of buzz around the club with many remembering the deeds of his uncle Dave Banovich.
The former winger is a revered figure with the name "Bano" conjuring some fond memories among the Pirates faithful.
Known, among other attributes, for his speed, it's a trait it seems Matt shares too with Pirates co-coach Evan Kellow quipping before their first hit-out last month that he's "got a bit of Banovich about him".
It wasn't though always an assured thing that he would don the black and gold after moving over from the coast to help look after his grandma.
Not that he was thinking about playing anywhere else, but he wasn't actually sure if he was even going to play football.
But, fortunately for Pirates his uncle got in his ear.
"Dave was raving about it (Pirates) and so I thought I'd give it a crack," he said.
"And I've been loving it."
"It's been good, staying fit, going to training and [they're] a great group of boys."
He has had to get "back into the swing of union" and get "used to the rules again" after only really playing school rugby in recent years. Of a weekend he's been lacing up the boots Kincumber Colts in the local Central Coast league competition.
Utilised predominantly on the wing during Pirates' trials, it's not a position Matt is that familiar with.
"I haven't played a lot of wing to be honest," he said.
"I've played a lot in the centres when I was playing rugby union for school and then league I was sort of playing five-eighth and half back."
But he has looked pretty comfortable there, scoring a hat-trick in their final trial game against Dubbo.
Played "just a few minutes down the road" from where his grandma lives in Kootingal, she was able to come and watch him.
Matt said it was "awesome" to get to play in front of her.
"I don't know if they've (grandma and grandpa) ever seen me play, maybe once or twice," he said.
Born in Sydney his family relocated to Kincumber when he was six months old and he has lived there ever since.
Tamworth has been "a bit of a change" but he is enjoying it.
As well as caring for his grandma, he is also doing a bit of work concreting.
Pirates kick off their 2023 campaign against Scone at Ken Chillingworth Oval on Saturday.
It promises to be a big day with the club also holding it's Old Boys Day.
