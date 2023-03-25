FOR Tamworth incumbent of more than a decade, Nationals Kevin Anderson, an election day is a chance to get out, say g'day to people, and thank them for voting.
If he secures the electorate's vote this election, he will have been in the seat for 12 years.
"That drives me on, it makes me want to work harder, and that's why I love doing this job," he said.
In the 2019 state election, Mr Anderson won every booth in the electorate, with more than 50 per cent of the primary vote.
But, Nationals dominance waned in Tamworth during the 2022 federal election, with less than half of voters in the city giving federal MP Barnaby Joyce their first preference vote.
In booths at Coledale Community Centre, less than a quarter of voters favoured Mr Joyce, instead voting Labor, and the Greens saw a jump in popularity from 3.94 per cent to 18.78 at that polling centre.
Greens candidate Ryan Brooke said the Greens policies address cost of living pressures faced by people in lower socioeconomic areas, such as Coledale.
"There's a high Aboriginal community down here, and we're the only party out there pushing for truth and treaty," he said.
Labor candidate Kate McGrath is confident the state will see a change of government in her party's favour, but whether that will be in a minority or majority, "we'll wait and see", she said.
"I'm as curious as anyone else to see what the outcome is," she said.
Independent Mark Rodda said a disengaged population could have something to do with the safety of Mr Anderson's seat.
"When people aren't engaged in politics, they see this fellow who's nice and pleasant and friendly, and it's difficult to build a case for change sometimes under those circumstances," he said.
It was a wet and rainy election day, and Informed Medical Options Party (IMOP) candidate Rebecca McCredie said the wet weather had people shooting past her on the way to vote, instead of taking flyers.
It's the first time IMOP has ran in Tamworth.
"It doesn't hurt just being out here and creating awareness that we exist as a party," she said.
Shooters, Farmers and Fishers candidate Matt Scanlan said the point of running despite the safety of the seat, is to provide people with choice.
"And that's a warning sign to the Nationals to keep their game up, and keep working harder for the people of the Tamworth electorate," he said.
Votes will begin to be counted at 6pm when booths close.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
