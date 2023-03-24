Former rugby league star Greg Inglis is set for a trip to Armidale to spread a positive mental health message.
Inglis and his Goanna Academy will be hosted by the Armidale Rams at Rugby League Park this Saturday for mental health and rugby league skills training sessions.
The event is supported by headspace who promote positive change and conversations around mental health in the community.
Greg Inglis, the spokesperson his Goanna Academy is an initiative, aimed at building resilience, leadership skills, and confidence in young people through rugby league training.
headspace spokesperson Liam Meatheringham said there will be a focus on providing opportunities for local rugby league players and community members to develop their skills.
"Having Greg come to town aims to promote positive mental health outcomes for young people in the Armidale community and create opportunities for community members to engage in rugby league activities," he said.
"The initiative is a testament to the power of community partnerships in creating opportunities for young people in the region."
headspace Armidale will be present can provide mental health resources and directions to ongoing support to all participants of the Goanna Academy and the wider community.
The Rams are hoping a large number of people from the community get involved and take advantage of the mental health resources and messages available.
There will also be a signed jersey giveaway to one player who registers to play for the Rams.
Activities begin at 9am.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
