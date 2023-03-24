THE polls suggest the state election could go down to the wire as Labor tries to oust the Coalition, but the Nationals are confident of retaining two seats after running two of the most low-key election campaigns in decades.
The Northern Tablelands and Tamworth seats of incumbents Adam Marshall and Kevin Anderson are considered strongholds, after securing more than 70 per cent of the two-candidate preferred vote at the last state election in 2019.
This time round, both members ran low-key election campaigns with no visiting ministers or big ticket promises by the party, but rather minimal advertising, and getting out and about at key local events or on social media.
It's clear both candidates aren't phased by the other seven or nine candidates they're up against in the election on Saturday.
While party leader Paul Toole told the Leader earlier this month that each of its seats were crucial and weren't being taken for granted, the lack of any visiting ministers or Coalition heavyweights - not one visited either seat since the race began - shows the Nationals know it's safe territory and the party isn't worried.
Polling suggests Mr Anderson will be returned with majority of the vote, but at play this election is the loss of Walcha to Northern Tablelands, and the gain of Quirindi and parts of the Liverpool Plains that were previously in the Upper Hunter.
Mr Anderson won every booth last election, but the controversy surrounding coal seam gas development on the Liverpool Plains has seen furious Plains locals campaigning or championing alternative candidates.
In Tamworth, 17,046 voters had had their say before 9am on Friday, while 3844 were set to submit their ballots by postal vote, meaning close to a third of the 58,492 registered voters in the electorate have already cast their vote before polling day.
In the Northern Tablelands, 16,736 people had voted at pre-poll centres to 9am on Friday, while 5172 had filled out a postal vote application ahead of polling day. The electorate has 57,278 registered electors.
The results for Tamworth and Northern Tablelands are expected early on Saturday night, like previous elections, but counting stops at 10.30pm on Saturday, and doesn't resume until Monday, meaning a close race to form government could have the state on edge until the working week begins.
When the Leader took to the streets, many voters had already made up their mind on who or what dominated their vote.
Hayden, a fresh 18-year-old from Tamworth who will vote in his first election on Saturday, said environment was the biggest issue for him and the government needs not to rely on coal mines, but move to greener energy.
"I think it's probably the most pivotal issue that we're facing as a generation. I think it's essential that we have pretty instant and pretty major change quite quickly," he said.
Karen, who is in her late 50s in Tamworth, said roads was the "biggest" issue and "it's been ongoing".
"The Werris Creek Road and sometimes the Goonoo Goonoo Road, the highway to Sydney road can be very rough," she said.
"It's hard when I bring my mother-in-law up to town because it is a rough road sometimes, and all around town."
"I'm with Karen about the roads, but I'm also very passionate about the water, we had a severe drought for many years and then it was down to bucketing water from inside to outside, so we will need a dam and this will happen again in the future," Narelle, from Daruka, said.
Linda, from Tamworth, named the health issue as the top problem, and the first priority of whoever forms government should be to "sort it out".
"The health issue is really getting under my skin and I feel rather sad that it's declined over the years, over the last 10-15 years," she said.
"Sort it out, we need nurses, we need doctors in rural areas, we need all that sorted out."
Robert, from Tamworth, said public transport was key but "it seems like neither Labor nor the Liberals seem to want to address it".
"We need to see development of the rail lines out here. I think the government should look into building rail lines connecting Tamworth up to cities in Queensland like Brisbane and the Gold Coast without having to go all the way down to Wyong or Maitland in Newcastle," he said.
"We shouldn't need to go so far down south when we're trying to go up north. Connecting Tamworth to the coastal cities as well as other regional hubs would strengthen the local economy and improve a lot of lives."
The polls open at 8am on Saturday and close at 6pm.
