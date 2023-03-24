Tamworth's first Peace Pole is set to be unveiled this weekend at the District 9660 Rotary Club conference.
Rotary International director Jessie Harman and former Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove will be at the unveiling.
District 9660 conference committee chair Di Hall said it will be a very exciting day.
"There are 281 poles erected by the Rotary Club across Australia. This will be the first one of it's kind in Tamworth," she said.
The Peace Pole is an internationally recognised symbol of hope and world peace.
Written on the pole will be messages in different languages, including English, Kamilaroi, Mandarin, Hindi, and Vietnamese.
Due to the impact of the pandemic, this is the first time in two years that the newly formed district has been able to hold their annual conference.
Rotarians have come from Newcastle, Port Macquarie, and Walcha for the event, which will also include day trips to smaller communities around Tamworth.
"COVID is what really took a big impact on getting together," Ms Hall said.
"And so this is the first conference, there are some new people and some old people."
Ms Hall told the Leader this conference allows for all Rotary Clubs in the district to come together and discuss upcoming projects and fundraisers, and learn from one another.
"We'll have an update on a hospital project we're doing in Nepal for women's medical issues," she said.
"We have a guest speakers from New Zealand and the police commissioner."
Also on display at the conference will be one of the organisation's international humanitarian project partners, ShelterBox.
The ShelterBox helps communities devastated by war or natural disasters, by providing shelter, supplies and basic amenities.
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
