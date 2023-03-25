FROM overflowing into a swollen river to losing almost a quarter of its storage in three months, the tide has turned at Keepit Dam.
The storage, near Gunnedah, had taken a dive to about 83 per cent full by late March after months of lapping at its edges, with drier weather increasing downstream demand.
Water is flowing out of the dam much faster than it is coming in, Water NSW confirmed to the Leader.
Since the start of 2023, inflows to Lake Keepit have been 16.3GL - more than 6500 Olympic swimming pools' worth of water - while releases have been about five times that at 86GL.
It's a stark contrast to November last year, when the full lake was overflowing into the Namoi River, which flooded several times.
"Keepit Dam levels have been impacted by heavy rainfall stopping mid-November, last year, with dry conditions continuing into December," the Water NSW spokesperson said.
"This has increased irrigation demand throughout the early part of this year."
The spokesperson said water releases are made to quench the thirst of customers.
"There is currently constant demand in the system, and it is expected to continue for the next couple of months," they said.
"In the absence of rainfall and tributary flows, demand will be met by releases from Keepit Dam."
Tributaries downstream of the dam are back to about 320ML per day and receding.
Other water sources across the region are faring better, with Chaffey Dam, near Tamworth, and Split Rock Dam, near Manilla, close to full.
Chaffey Dam is no longer under a toxic blue-green algae alert.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
