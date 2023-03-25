The jobs and growth mantra which has been around since Armidale Mayor Sam Coupland was elected to the enviable position a year ago, is making moves.
The Armidale Regional Council has been working on water, housing and horticulture, among other plans, to increase the local population by an extra 10,000 from about 30,000 (includes Guyra and other towns in the council's region) by 2040.
Cr Coupland said it was only when places, such as Tamworth, Dubbo and Orange, hit the 40,000 mark that they had more "gravitational pull" to become self-sustaining.
"When there is gravitational pull to get people to come in, then money comes in, government services come in," Cr Coupland said.
"For the past 20 years, the population hasn't grown, it's absolutely stagnated. And we're all wearing the cost of that."
The jobs created by increasing water supply and available housing, and by opening up space for horticultural land, runway access to the local airport, and improving parks and playgrounds, are a few of the more immediate plans to solve the conundrum.
By the end of 2023, the council will have tender documents ready to begin construction on raising the Malpas Dam and upgrading their recent $4.3m Oakey Dam purchase.
Cr Coupland said the two dams, when complete, would contain enough water to cater for an increase in population and to also buffer the regional city in times of drought.
About 500 houses are in the planning stages, with the council in discussions about where they would fit in relation to water and sewerage accessibility in places that also include Ebor, Hillgrove and Wollomombi.
The second stage of the Armidale Airport development is soon expected to start by opening up runway access and would include new hangars.
The council has sold it's 70 per cent of the western side of the airport, with a private developer also working away on the eastern precinct.
And within the next few months, the council will be able to start defining corridors and precincts for areas of intensive horticulture, Cr Coupland said.
"So, in the last 12 months, we've done a lot more than we expected and a hell of a lot from a local government perspective," Cr Coupland said. "But we'll start to see that materialise within the next two or three years."
The council has requested a 50 per cent land rate rise over three years to 2026, to improve badly damaged roads and improve amenities.
By Rachel Gray
