MORE SAFETY signage on the New England Highway is expected to be installed this year to give more warning to travellers ahead of a problem intersection outside Tamworth.
Transport for NSW confirmed Tamworth Regional Council will be responsible for putting up additional signage near the Porcupine Lane and Sandy Road intersection in Kootingal "in the coming months".
Tamworth Regional Council will respond to a written request from Transport for NSW for a quotation to installing the signage.
The update comes after a give way sign was damaged where Porcupine Lane meets the New England Highway last week, just days before a major crash at the intersection saw traffic blocked and a vehicle flip.
The give way sign was knocked down on March 16 and wasn't put back up again until Tuesday, five days later.
The work was done by council on behalf of the roads authority, a Transport for NSW spokesperson said.
READ ALSO:
Locals have voiced frustration, claiming the give way signs at the intersection were damaged several times a year.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson told the Leader the authority was only aware of the Porcupine Lane give way sign being knocked down three times in the past 12 months.
"Costs are dependent on the extent of damage, but can vary from $200 to $2000," they said.
"These posts are frangible to minimise potential harm to motorists and Transport for NSW ensures the signs have appropriate visibility for all road users."
There has been an ongoing battle to have the recently-upgraded intersection design of Sandy Road, the New England Highway and Porcupine Lane, looked at again by authorities, a fight Tamworth's traffic committee has also taken up.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.