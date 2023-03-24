The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Watch

Hundreds of children gathered for Harmony Day at Dungowan, near Tamworth

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated March 24 2023 - 6:47pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Good mates from Dungowan Public School, Blake Skerret, Adrian Sadler and Kodi Bridge said they had fun playing outside. Picture by Gareth Gardner

Hundreds of children gathered at Dungowan Public School to celebrate inclusion and belonging for Harmony Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.