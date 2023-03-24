Hundreds of children gathered at Dungowan Public School to celebrate inclusion and belonging for Harmony Day.
The 200 primary-aged children from various schools across Tamworth, including 11 Tamworth High School teenagers rotated in groups through a series of crafts, arts and sports.
Dungowan Primary School's principal Kerri-Anne Hubble said the event was a way for the alliance of small schools to get together and for the kids to make friends.
"And the message here is to get along and accept everyone whether they look a bit different to you or not," Ms Hubble said.
Dungowan's Adrian Sadler, 11, said he enjoyed the sand art activity, whereas his friends Blake Skerrett, 12, and Kodi Bridge, 11, said Oztag had been their most favourite.
"Everyone had to be working together to actually get [tag] everyone else and there were all different types of people," Blake said.
"We would go into teams, a blue team, called a blue tag, and a pink tag. I think that was most exciting," Kodi said.
Children from Dungowan, Attunga, Moonbi, Woolomin, Currabubula, Duri and Somerton public schools participated.
Harmony Day was established on March 21; the United Nations International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.
