Six years after winning their first ever lower grade hat-trick, North Tamworth will this weekend be padding up for an historic clean sweep of the Tamworth Cricket competition premierships.
The Redbacks will feature in all four grand finals with first and third grade taking on City United and second and fourth grade Bective East.
It's the first time in his 28-year involvement with the club, director of cricket Donny Lewington, can remember having all four grades qualify for the pinnacle game of the season.
They've had three before, and won three (2017) but not four.
"At the start of the year when you're planning your season that's the dream and it's been fantastic," he said.
"It's a great achievement and something that everyone involved should be proud of."
First, second and third grade all finished on top of the table (second grade were equal first) and fourth grade second, which he added, is "a great effort across the 15 rounds".
Something Lewington feels they have been building towards for a little while, it is a reward for the decision they made a few years ago "just to back" their juniors.
"We've stuck solid with them and where possible we've promoted them and put our faith and trust in them and tried to make them better cricketers," he said.
He also spoke about the strong "family influence".
"There's a lot of brothers, a lot of father-sons, cousins, mothers-daughters that are playing and that just filters right through the club," he said.
"It's a great feeling in the club at the moment. Happy off the field and we're producing on the field, so it's a great combination."
But as great as it all is, the job isn't done yet. They want four premierships.
As minor premiers first grade progressed straight through to the grand final but second, third and fourth grade had to negotiate knockout finals last weekend.
"All our guys are ready and we've picked four strong teams for the weekend," Lewington said.
Thursday night's rain and the forecast for more over the weekend is putting a bit of a cloud over the grand finals.
But it's not all doom and gloom with Tamworth District Cricket Association president Chris Paterson advising that they have a "spare weekend" and that if no play is possible by noon on Sunday they can be pushed back to next weekend.
The first time the TDCA have made provision for a spare weekend, it comes on the back of the grand finals being abandoned three of the last four seasons.
But Paterson was on Friday optimistic they would "get on", albeit with some ground changes.
"We had two covers so we decided to cover Riverside 1 and Riverside 3 last night (Thursday) because they're the best two to cover," he said.
"Our plan is to get first and second grade on Riverside 1 and Riverside 3, and then thirds and fourths would go to synthetic."
