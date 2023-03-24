The Northern Daily Leader
Brendan Jonathon Wood in Tamworth court in 'road rage' case

Anna Falkenmire
March 25 2023 - 5:30am
The man fronted Tamworth Local Court on the charges. File picture

A QUEENSLAND man has fronted Tamworth court, accused of being armed with star pickets and assaulting two people in an early-morning "road rage" episode.

Local News

