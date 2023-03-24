A QUEENSLAND man has fronted Tamworth court, accused of being armed with star pickets and assaulting two people in an early-morning "road rage" episode.
Brendan Jonathon Wood was arrested about 1am on March 9 and was charged at Tamworth Police Station before being granted strict conditional bail later that day.
The 37-year-old fronted Tamworth Local Court this week and asked for an adjournment for lawyers to hold talks in the matter.
"I treat the facts as a road rage thing, quite a serious matter," magistrate Julie Soars said, as she read the document detailing the police allegations.
The police case is Woods was under the influence of alcohol at the time.
As part of his strict bail, he must report to a police station in Queensland; must not be in a public place between 10pm and 5am; and must not take drugs that aren't prescribed to him; or drink alcohol.
"He really can't risk anything else going on," Ms Soars said.
"He's facing serious charges."
Wood pleaded not guilty to a string of charges, but his defence lawyer flagged that "representations" would be made to police prosecutors.
A brief of evidence will be compiled in the meantime.
The case was adjourned to Tamworth Local Court in May.
Wood is accused of assault causing actual bodily harm; common assault; being armed with intent; driving under the influence; and stalking or intimidating.
Police allege he was under the influence of alcohol as he was driving along Armidale Road in Tamworth between five minutes past midnight and 12.30am on March 9.
About the same time, he is accused of assaulting a man, intimidating him, and being armed with two star pickets with the intent to cause physical harm.
He's also charged with assaulting a woman at the time.
The court heard the alleged victims were not known to Wood.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
