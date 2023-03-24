MONEY to repair the region's road network is being spent twice as fast, and council staff aren't expecting things to slow down.
It's expected more than $10 million will be needed to fix flood damage to sealed and gravel roads, as Tamworth Regional Council staff pull funds from reserves and funding from the government to make ends meet.
Council's manager of operations Murray Russell said he expects money will continue to be pulled out of reserves for "some time".
The state government has committed $7 million for maintenance, but Mr Russell said he expects that to be all used up by Christmas.
"It's about balancing the amount of money you commit to spend, versus your ability to spend it with those contractors," he said
Council has ramped up their repair program with four additional graders, and four sealed road and drainage crews joining the team.
Mr Russell said council's priority roads include flood reinstatement work on gravel roads, and repairs to Nundle Road and Ogunbil Road after reports of a "significant number of potholes".
Repairs works are expected to take weeks, months and even years for "complex jobs" where causeways have been washed away.
"Everyone gets frustrated if their road is not up to standard," Mr Russell said.
"And unfortunately, at the moment we have a lot of those roads.
"We're hoping residents of the region will be patient."
Crews are working to build more resilient roads to safeguard against future flooding, Mr Russell said.
Council resources are still being used to maintain Rangari Road, despite the state government taking on the task to upgrade the unsealed stretch.
Mr Russell said it was a "unique" situation where council was still responsible for maintaining the road until the state government starts work.
"We continue to do maintenance grading on that road, even though the upgrade works are planned for sometime in the future," he said.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
