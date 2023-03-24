The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Hockey: Ollie Burrows and Laura Hall to represent NSW at under 15 national championships

SN
By Samantha Newsam
March 25 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Hall and Ollie Burrows are eagerly counting down to the under 15s nationals, which will be played in Darwin from April 15-21.

As the 2023 Tamworth hockey season hits off this weekend, two of the competition's brightest young stars are preparing for one of the most exciting adventures of their careers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.