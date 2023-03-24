As the 2023 Tamworth hockey season hits off this weekend, two of the competition's brightest young stars are preparing for one of the most exciting adventures of their careers.
In just under a month now Ollie Burrows and Laura Hall will be winging their way to Darwin to represent NSW at the under 15 national championships.
Hall will play for the girls State side and Burrows the boys Blues in what will be his first nationals campaign. He was in the under 13s squad two years ago but the championships were cancelled because of COVID.
"I can't wait for the tournament to start," he said.
Hall knows exactly how he is feeling. She was in a similar situation last year when she went away with the under 13s to Tasmania.
Her Lions side went on to win the silver with Hall picking up two Player of the Match awards along the way.
Along with the excitement, Burrows also spoke of a few nerves, not knowing what to expect from the other states.
The 14-year-old, who is expecting to play a striking role, has in preparation been "training harder" and doing extra sessions. Until a couple of weeks ago also tied up with cricket commitments, he's been going out to the fields at least four times a week.
Playing locally with Kiwis, he is itching for the season to start and keen to build off a pretty good season last year. He was part of premierships with the under 13s, under 15s, third grade and second grade, and made his first grade debut.
Part of the first grade squad for this season, Burrows is hopeful of getting a few more opportunities.
He was slated to play this weekend but has a training camp with the state squad on the Central Coast.
Kiwis enter the first grade men's season as the reigning champions and will begin their title defence against Tudor Wests in the second of the men's first grade fixtures on Saturday.
Women's defending premiers Flames are meanwhile due to take on Souths in the final of the women's clashes on Sunday.
Men (Saturday): 1.30pm - Souths v Workies, 3pm - Kiwis v Tudors
Women (Sunday): 9am - Tudors v Waratahs, 10.30am - Olympians v Services, 12pm - Souths v Flames
