Tamworth International Eventing preparing to host first event of the year on March 25 and 26

March 24 2023 - 4:00pm
More than 400 riders will converge on Tamworth for this weekend's Tamworth International Eventing competition. Picture Peter Hardin

Australian representatives and Olympic medallists Shane Rose, Heath Ryan and Christine Bates will be among the 400-plus riders converging on Tamworth this weekend for the Tamworth International Eventing's first competition of the year.

