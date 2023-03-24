Australian representatives and Olympic medallists Shane Rose, Heath Ryan and Christine Bates will be among the 400-plus riders converging on Tamworth this weekend for the Tamworth International Eventing's first competition of the year.
One of two major competitions the organisation hosts annually, some of the best eventers in the country will be showcasing their talents at AELEC across Saturday and Sunday.
"We've got about 430 riders which is very good," TIE president Sharmayne Spencer said.
"We've got lots of riders in the higher classes, in the two, three and four-star classes."
The event is crucial for elite riders hoping to qualify for the Adelaide International 3-day event coming up in April, serving as a qualification event. Spencer said riders have to "complete the event within a certain parameter" in order to be able to compete in Adelaide, which is one of only a handful of 5-star events in the world.
Eventing comprises three disciplines - showjumping, dressage and cross country.
The dressage and showjumping will make up most of Saturday's program with the showjumping running through until around 7pm.
There will be some cross-country on Saturday afternoon but the majority will be held on Sunday with the higher level riders hitting the course from around 10am.
Competition gets underway at 8.30am on both days and entry is free for spectators.
