Liam Rodgers displayed a distinct lack of interest in turning 21 this year.
"Not really," he replied when asked if the major milestone gave him cause to reflect on his life. In fact, it was "pretty much" just another day for him, he added.
As such, the Tamworth apprentice carpenter said there was no big celebration to mark the occasion.
That would not be the case if City United end their long premiership drought by beating minor premiers North Tamworth in this weekend's grand final.
The match has been moved from No 1 Oval to Riverside 1 due to rain. If the game cannot be played this weekend, next weekend has been set aside for the showpiece two-day clash.
Read also:
Rodgers' road to the grand final became when he linked with City after his family moved from Narrabri to Tamworth when he started high school.
His parents, Andrew and Monica, who oversee a brood of five, had landed jobs in Tamworth (Rodgers is the No 2 child).
For Andrew, returning to Tamworth was a homecoming. And for his son, the move was pretty seamless.
"It was a big move, but it wasn't too bad," Rodgers said. "I'd played a lot of sport up to that point, and played a bit of cricket with a lot of the boys from around here, who I'm still playing cricket with.
"So it wasn't like I was moving to a place where I didn't know anyone."
Rodgers finished year 12 at Farrer because he was unsure of what career path to take. However, he was sure of one thing: he did not want to work in an office.
"I just like being outside and doing stuff - not sitting in an office. Sitting down all day doesn't really appeal to me."
His job, he continued, was "a pretty similar environment to playing in a cricket team".
"I guess that's also why I enjoy it; working in a crew is a bit like being in a team."
As Rodgers made the transition from boy to man, City United were there with him; he progressed through the club's ranks from fourth grade.
In that time, the right-hand batter played Kookaburra Cup, Bradman Cup and Country Colts for Central North.
This season, he has scored 166 runs in 12 matches at an average of 15.09 and with a highest score of 94.
When told City skipper Tait Jordan described him as a confident cricketer, Rodgers said: "I think, certainly, the last couple of years I've felt more at home playing in first grade.
And it certainly helps with the group that we've got at the moment, that's been building over the last sort of six year.
Rodgers said his teammates had "each other's back, and we're all playing together, which builds everyone's confidence and allows you to play how you want to out there."
Jordan said Rodgers' on-field confident demeanor was not projected as arrogance. In fact, he was "an all-round good bloke" who was actively involved in the club off the field as well, the skipper added.
"On the field he has a big voice," Jordan continued. "And with his laidback persona, he brings a level of calmness to the team. He's definitely someone you want on your team."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.