New England Rail Trail: Glen Innes Severn Council votes to begin design and lease for stage one

Laurie Bullock
By Laurie Bullock
March 24 2023 - 9:00am
PLANS: The rail trail is set to run 103 kilometres from Armidale to Glen Innes. Photo: supplied.

Work will commence to design the first stage of the New England Rail Trail, between Glen Innes and Ben Lomond.

