SPECIALIST police from the state's drug squad have been deployed to back up local detectives investigating a suspicious haul uncovered in a van on the New England Highway.
The State Crime Command's Drug Squad officers were sent to Inverell to help investigators as well as fire crews comb through the suspicious goods
New England Detective Inspector Kingsley Chapman said police had called for the specialist chemical unit officers from Sydney's State Crime Command.
"The chemical operations investigators attended, along with Fire and Rescue NSW and hazmat crews and they conducted further examinations of the vehicle and a number of items," he told the Leader.
"That was seized and has been sent off [to the police laboratory] for further examination."
The call came after a number of suspicious liquids - which police believe could be connected to a commercial drug supply operation - were uncovered in a white van at Glencoe, after it was stopped by highway officers uncovered on March 17.
The van, as well as the contents, raised suspicions roadside and detectives were called in before the vehicle and the items were seized and towed to Inverell for closer examination.
Detective Chapman said police were examining "whether they're illicit substances, or items used in the manufacture of illicit drugs".
"As a result of that, police identified a number of liquids contained in that vehicle, and Inverell detectives took carriage of the matter," he said.
The specialist forensic examinations could take weeks as police sift through the chemicals.
The occupants - who have links to the New England, Inverell and Newcastle areas - were charged with other offences, unrelated to the seizure of the liquids.
"Investigations continue and once the results are known further charges could be laid," Detective Chapman said.
Peel Highway Patrol stopped the van between Guyra and Glen Innes and found a man sleeping inside
The 32-year-old woman behind the wheel allegedly tested positive for methamphetamines when tested on the roadside.
Police then decided to search the van and discovered several suspicious items, including a number of documents found inside which they claim were fraudulently made or obtained, and are subject to further investigations.
The woman was later charged with traffic offences and possessing a fraudulent driver's licence.
Police checks on the 29-year-old man sleeping inside reveal he was subject to an apprehended violence order issued in Queensland. He was charged with breaching an AVO.
Investigations are continuing.
