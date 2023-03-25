THE CROWN has locked in which charges it will press ahead with against a teenager accused of trying to rob a local store in broad daylight.
Cooper Sean Hislop was not required to enter a plea in Armidale Local Court this week to the charge of attempted robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon, which can carry up to 20 years' jail, if convicted.
Possessing an unauthorised pistol has been listed as a related charge; while possessing an unregistered firearm has been withdrawn by the state prosecuting authority, the DPP.
Magistrate Mark Richardson adjourned the matter to May.
Hislop, 18 at the time of his arrest in October last year, has been on bail and his conditions were continued in court.
The charge stem from an alleged attempted daylight robbery of an Armidale business.
Police said at the time a man had wielded a pistol and a knife in a bid to rob a Jessie Street store, demanding cash and other items, just after 4pm on September 29, last year.
Police allege he left empty-handed and was chased by the victim.
Detectives were alerted and moved quickly, homing in on Hislop in Armidale just 24 hours later.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
