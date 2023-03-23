Prominent Tamworth horse trainer Troy O'Neile has had his seven-month ban for on-course sexual harassment reduced, but he is not done with the appeals process.
Racing NSW's appeals panel reduced O'Neile's sentence from seven to four months, but the trainer had now appealed against the severity of the sentence to the Racing Appeals Tribunal, Racing NSW's chief steward, Steve Railton, said.
A date for the RAT hearing was yet to be set, Railton said, adding that there was "a further avenue of appeal to the Racing Appeals Tribunal should the appellant choose to exercise their further right of appeal".
In January, Racing NSW suspended O'Neile for seven months after he pleaded guilty to two charges.
Read also:
The offences stemmed from the Christmas Eve meeting at Tamworth Racecourse on December 24.
O'Neile pleaded guilty to sexually harassing "a person employed, engaged, or participating in the racing industry", as well as to improper conduct "towards a person employed in the racing industry", Racing NSW said in a statement in January.
O'Neile was handed a 12-month suspension for both offences, reduced to seven months for both after he pleaded guilty "at the first available opportunity" and showed remorse "immediately after the incident and at the hearing", Racing NSW said.
It said stewards also took into account his good character, good disciplinary record, and his personal and professional circumstances.
The disqualification followed a complaint being made against O'Neile.
The charges against the trainer were issued on January 9, after an investigation by Racing NSW's Investigation and Surveillance Unit.
While the appeals process is ongoing, O'Neile has been granted a stay of proceedings and can train and race horses.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.