Looking for things to do? Here's a few ideas

The team from Playwell Events are holding their very own Brick Show at West Tamworth Leagues Club. There will be over 40 tables of custom-built LEGO models on display, with themes ranging from Star Wars, Architecture & Friends to a huge City layout, there will be something for everyone. There will also be the ever-popular play tables where the kids can get creative and build themselves, as well as opportunities to purchase LEGO sets and parts.

