Looking for things to do? Here's a few ideas

The John Fowler Steam Engines will be running this Friday March 24 from 9am to 3pm at the Tamworth Powerstation Museum as part of the Rotary District 9660 Conference.
The public is invited to enjoy a guided tour of the Powerstation Museum and see the engines in action.
Tickets are $5 per adult and $2 per concession card holder.
If you have a school-aged engine lover that will be in class when the engines fire up this time around never fear, they will be firing up again as part of the Tamworth Regional heritage Festival on April 15 and 16.
Saturday, March 25
More than 120 stallholders will be selling their wares at the annual Seasons of New England market on Saturday.
More than 8000 visitors are expected to attend the market, running from 9am to 9.30pm.
The markets run until 5pm, when the venue switches gear for an after-party.
Your $5 admission ticket is good for the entire time, which includes a lantern parade to celebrate Earth Hour and two live bands to close the night.
Kings Canyon will play from 7.45pm to 8.30pm and the legendary band The Badloves will close out the market playing until 10pm.
The team from Playwell Events are holding their very own Brick Show at West Tamworth Leagues Club. There will be over 40 tables of custom-built LEGO models on display, with themes ranging from Star Wars, Architecture & Friends to a huge City layout, there will be something for everyone. There will also be the ever-popular play tables where the kids can get creative and build themselves, as well as opportunities to purchase LEGO sets and parts.
When: Saturday March 25 and Sunday March 26
There is a cost and session times. Here are the details.
When: March 25 @ 8am
Where: Calala Inn carpark
A variety of stalls including books, plants, jewellery, craft, cakes, honey, second hand products, baby wear and much much more.
Take the morning to browse the stalls or enjoy a coffee.
Join in Melanoma March Tamworth and take steps to beat melanoma - 'Australia's national cancer'. Gather your friends, family or workmates, and register to take part in this feel good event which will benefit people impacted by melanoma, now and in the future.
When: Sunday March 26 @ 9am
Where: Bicentennial Park, Village Green
Find out more and register now https://tamworth.melanomamarch.org.au/
Don't forget about the NSW election.
Voting on election day
Residents in the Tamworth electorate at home on election day can vote at nearby voting centres. Booths are open from 8am to 6pm on the day. You will be asked your name, date of birth, address and if you have already voted in this election.
And if you can, support your local school that might be holding a sausage sizzle fundraiser or a cake stand.
Voting options ahead of polling day
For anyone who can't attend a polling booth on March 25, two early voting booths are available in Tamworth, one in Quirindi, and one in Gunnedah. If you are not in the Tamworth electorate on voting day, you can vote at a different polling booth, as long as you have identification.
