A PROBLEMATIC intersection has had to undergo crucial repairs again after a give way sign was knocked to the ground last week, just days before a crash.
Residents told the Leader the damage to the Porcupine Lane give way sign at Kootingal was reported to Tamworth Regional Council on Thursday, and it was restored it on Tuesday, five days later.
Locals have expressed frustration, claiming the give way sign on Porcupine Lane is damaged or knocked over several times a year.
There has been an ongoing battle to have the recently-upgraded intersection design of Sandy Road, the New England Highway and Porcupine Lane, looked at again by authorities, including Transport for NSW, which oversees the highway.
Separately, there was a major crash at the intersection on Saturday that saw one vehicle flip onto its side, and the highway blocked to traffic.
Tamworth Regional Council did not respond to questions from the Leader by deadline about the cost of reinstalling the signage, or how often workers are called to fix the issue.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
