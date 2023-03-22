The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News

Give way sign reinstalled at intersection of Porcupine Lane, New England Highway at Kootingal, near Tamworth after two incidents

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
March 23 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 'give way' sign was replaced this week. Picture by Gareth Gardner

A PROBLEMATIC intersection has had to undergo crucial repairs again after a give way sign was knocked to the ground last week, just days before a crash.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.