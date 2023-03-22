The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

NSW Resources Regulator investigating runaway dozer at Whitehaven Coal's Maules Creek Coal Mine

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated March 22 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The dozer after the incident at the Maules Creek Coal Mine, near Gunnedah and Boggabri. Picture supplied by NSW Resources Regulator

THE state's safety watchdog has launched an investigation into an incident where an out-of-control bulldozer travelled through a mine for hundreds of metres.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.